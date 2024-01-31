Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 52,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,627 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 662,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 322,381 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -120.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.