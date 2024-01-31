Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 52,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,627 call options.
PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 662,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 322,381 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -120.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $39.59.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
