Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 6.6 %

CLF stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.