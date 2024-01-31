The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 83.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 902.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

