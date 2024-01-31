Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.000-15.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.7 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY24 guidance to 13.00-15.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.80.

View Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.