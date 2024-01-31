Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,398,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $360,770,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

