Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 181.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

OHI opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after buying an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after buying an additional 681,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,921,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after buying an additional 1,014,760 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

