Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.050-9.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.1 billion-$19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.1 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.05-9.22 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after purchasing an additional 983,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
