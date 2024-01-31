Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Down 4.4%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 68,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 144,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.
The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
