Tectonic Financial, Inc. (TECTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Tectonic Financial Price Performance
Shares of TECTP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Tectonic Financial has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.
Tectonic Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tectonic Financial
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- IBM stock jumps to 10-year high on accelerated AI growth
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.