Tectonic Financial, Inc. (TECTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Tectonic Financial Price Performance

Shares of TECTP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Tectonic Financial has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

