Tectonic Financial, Inc. (TECTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
Tectonic Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TECTP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Tectonic Financial has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.
Tectonic Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tectonic Financial
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- IBM stock jumps to 10-year high on accelerated AI growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.