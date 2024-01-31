Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Update

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVTV opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Envirotech Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Envirotech Vehicles by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles by 91.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

