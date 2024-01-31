Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Update

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Envirotech Vehicles Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVTV opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Envirotech Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.
Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles
Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Envirotech Vehicles
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- IBM stock jumps to 10-year high on accelerated AI growth
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.