F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.790-2.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.0 million-$695.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.5 million. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.400-12.640 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.

FFIV opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.70.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 110.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 456.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after buying an additional 178,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

