Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SANM. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Trading Up 28.2 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.15. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sanmina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sanmina by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

