Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.57. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 2,221 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TYRA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

