Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.3 million. Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.17) EPS.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

