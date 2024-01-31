SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 224.73 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,620.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.16. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312 ($3.97).

Insider Transactions at SSP Group

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total value of £354 ($450.04). Insiders purchased 175 shares of company stock valued at $37,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.