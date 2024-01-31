Aurubis AG Declares Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5081 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Aurubis stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

