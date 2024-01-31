Aurubis AG Declares Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5081 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Aurubis Stock Performance
Aurubis stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $53.40.
Aurubis Company Profile
