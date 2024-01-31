Short Interest in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Decreases By 5.0%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 986,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
