Short Interest in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Decreases By 5.0%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 986,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 944.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

