Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.77.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
