SOLVE (SOLVE) One Day Volume Hits $731,096.37

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $731,096.37 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

