Mina Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Billion (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002727 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $75.15 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,120,500,173 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,790,773 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,120,415,212.8400393 with 1,043,653,540.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.13233204 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $88,461,763.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

