Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.24 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $50.24 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002538 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021935 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

