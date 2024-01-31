Sleepless AI Reaches 1-Day Volume of $145.02 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $173.52 million and approximately $145.02 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 130,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.35728916 USD and is up 11.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $99,969,113.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

