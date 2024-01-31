Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Decreases By 11.2%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 506,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,188,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

