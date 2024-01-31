BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 93,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCBP opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

