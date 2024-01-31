Barclays PLC Sells 162,594 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,198 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 162,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Electronic Arts worth $163,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,825. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

