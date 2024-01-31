China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 11.2% in January

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 5.5 %
About China Natural Resources
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
