Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 21,204.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,126,838 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.00% of Grab worth $132,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Grab by 33.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,206,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,288 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Grab by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after buying an additional 925,973 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at $49,237,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 37.2% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 17,756,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,400,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,715 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.