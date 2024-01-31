Barclays PLC Has $152.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $152,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average of $182.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.