China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,886,200 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 32,467,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Hongqiao Group stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. China Hongqiao Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

China Hongqiao Group Company Profile

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

