Barclays PLC Sells 103,420 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $137,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

