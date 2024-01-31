Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $25.58.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile
