Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
SQFTP stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.38.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
