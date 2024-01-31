Crane (NYSE:CR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Crane has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $123.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Crane

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,158,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,899,000 after buying an additional 1,046,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,540,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,456,000 after buying an additional 599,080 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CR

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.