Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Select Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Select Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $925.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $389.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.59 million. Analysts expect that Select Water Solutions will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

