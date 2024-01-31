Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $42.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.39.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

