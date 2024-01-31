Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $810.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 65,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,025 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 432,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 85,196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 142.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 153,332 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

