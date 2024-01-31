Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 374,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 858.2 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

