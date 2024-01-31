Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Plans Dividend of $0.67

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.
Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.
Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CATC stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $571.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
