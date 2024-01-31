CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous dividend of $0.04.

CapStar Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 630,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Further Reading

