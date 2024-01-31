Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 14.90 Per Share

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shoe Zone Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Shoe Zone stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.32. The company has a market cap of £110.95 million, a P/E ratio of 865.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81. Shoe Zone has a 12-month low of GBX 197.55 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 269 ($3.42).
