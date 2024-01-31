Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.90 Per Share

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Majedie Investments Price Performance
Shares of Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 234 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.97. Majedie Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 179 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £124.02 million, a P/E ratio of -425.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 31.99 and a quick ratio of 8.62.
Majedie Investments Company Profile
