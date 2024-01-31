WesBanco, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WSBCP)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

