WesBanco, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WSBCP)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
WesBanco Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.78.
About WesBanco
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WesBanco
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- IBM stock jumps to 10-year high on accelerated AI growth
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.