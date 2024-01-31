Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of PEBK opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Monday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

