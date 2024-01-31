Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Five Star Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 26.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brett Levi Wait bought 1,750 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $33,687.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $255,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 184,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

