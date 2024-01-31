Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reduced by Analyst

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SOFI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,195,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

