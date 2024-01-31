TD Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TSVT

2seventy bio Trading Up 14.9 %

2seventy bio stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.85. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $279,847.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.