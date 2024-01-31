B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Crexendo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. Crexendo has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.18.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 65.42%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

About Crexendo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

