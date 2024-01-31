Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lucid Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $400,000.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.