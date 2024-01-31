Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $25,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

